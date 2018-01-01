Oficloud is
scalable. practical. reliable. unexpensive. safe.
A hybrid between a centralized and decentralized system.
You get a device to install at your office which co-administers your encryption keys.
Every operation is verified by each the central server and the device at your office.
Hacking only one of them doesn't compromise the security.
Your data always encrypted on origin.
We don't have access to your data. Your data belongs to you.
Personal data regulations (GDPR & HIPAA) compliance.
In an extreme case you can even switch off your device and your data in the network is off.
You can administer your files from any device from anywhere in the world.
With Oficloud Sync you can sync any folder in your computer so that any file you drop there is automatically synced to the cloud.
Version history and up to 120 days for deletion recovery.
Want to choose an storage provider? See advanced pricing options.